NBA Veteran Iman Shumpert Arrested

NBA veteran Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport over the weekend after police found a "sizable" amount of marijuana in his backpack, TMZ Sports reports.

Officers responded to a reported drug violation after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with what was described as a "green leafy substance," inside Shumpert's bag, which he confirmed was marijuana, according to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports.

The substance weighed 6.12 ounces and was confirmed to be marijuana following a mobile test conducted by police.

Shumpert, 32, was scheduled to board a Delta flight to Los Angeles and expressed his concern about missing his trip to visit his daughter before being arrested for marijuana possession, which the report notes happened without incident.

Shumpert was charged with a "state jail felony" charge, which means Shumpert could face up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted.

Police also said Shumpert had a Glock magazine and 14 9mm rounds in his bag, but didn't have a gun, at the time of his arrest.

Shumpert last appeared in an NBA game for the Brooklyn Nets on February 23, 2021.

The former Georgia Tech standout was selected by the New York Knicks at No. 17 overall in the 2011 NBA Draft and spent his first three full seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers midway through his fourth season.

Shumpert was a member of the Cavaliers' 2015-16 team, which defeated the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Shumpert also spent the 2018-19 season with both the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets before joining the Nets in 2019.

Outside of basketball, Shumpert was the Season 30 winner of Dancing with the Stars alongside Daniella Karagach and is married to signer, actress and dancer Teyana Taylor, whom he shares two children with.