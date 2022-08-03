Texas Man Arrested For Hit-And-Run Says He's 'Bad At Drinking And Driving'

A Texas man who was arrested for a hit-and-run had an interesting truth to tell police.

Bobby Chris Reyes, 32, was arrested on July 28 for a hit-and-run that took place in the area of 19th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Lubbock, according to KAMC. A witness not involved in the crash, which caused four people to have minor injuries, followed Reyes to the 300 block of University Avenue where he was arrested.

It took three officers to put Reyes in custody after he put up a struggle, KAMC reported.

Reyes told an officer he had three whiskey drinks, but later recanted his statement. An officer asked the man why he was there and Reyes said something "to the effect of 'I was drinking and driving and I'm bad at it,'" KAMC reported. Police also asked Reyes to recite the alphabet from F to R, to which he replied, "F123758."

The news outlet reported Reyes is no longer listed in the Lubbock County Detention Center database as of Tuesday (August 2).