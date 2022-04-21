A Texas woman who was allegedly drunk driving with her children in the car around a Walmart parking lot with her pants down was arrested again earlier this month.

Tamika Brianne Garrett failed to show up in court for her plea and was arrested again on April 6, according to KDFX. Bond was set at $10,001 and Garrett was released from the Wichita County Jail the next day. The hearing for a plea agreement for probation was originally set for October 2021. The alleged drunk driving incident occurred in May 2020.

Garrett was charged with driving while intoxicated with children under the age of 15 in the vehicle, according to KDFX. The 32-year-old woman was found in a parked car with the engine running in the parking lot of the Walmart on Greenbriar Road. She ran over a sign and continued to drive around the parking lot, police said.

When police arrived on the scene, Garrett was in the passenger seat with her pants around her ankles. Her children, ages 2 and 5, were in the back seat, police said. Authorities asked her to turn the car off and put the keys on the dashboard, but Garrett tossed the keys out the window.

She told police her husband was driving and was inside Walmart. Witnesses said Garrett was behind the wheel and there was no other adult in the car. Garrett's husband eventually arrived on the scene and denied driving the car. He also told police Garrett was drinking a brown liquor earlier.

While Garrett was trying to get out of the car, she kept falling against the side of it, police said. She couldn't stay on her feet long enough to perform a sobriety test.