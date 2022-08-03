This Is Colorado's Most Famous Deli Sandwich

Sandwiches come in so many delicious forms. Some of these dishes can only be found in specific states, regions, or towns, while others have nationwide popularity (think cheesesteak, pulled pork, or even peanut butter and jelly). You can also enjoy them for all meals of the day, including snack time!

For those foodies looking to try different and unique sandwiches, Cheapism got you covered. The website found every state's most famous deli sandwich. This list features classic sandwiches, popular picks, and local faves you probably never heard of.

Colorado's most famous sandwich is the Veggie from Curtis Park Delicatessen, according to the website. Writers explain:

"This neighborhood mom-and-pop shop has a limited menu, but its reviews are overwhelmingly positive. A veggie sandwich with portobello mushroom, red pepper, zucchini, red onion, goat cheese, and house-made pesto gets high marks and costs $10.50. Its meat deli sandwiches are gushed over, too."