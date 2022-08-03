This Is Florida's Most Famous Sandwich

By Zuri Anderson

August 3, 2022

Sandwich bread tomato, lettuce and yellow cheese
Photo: Getty Images

Sandwiches come in so many delicious forms. Some of these dishes can only be found in specific states, regions, or towns, while others have nationwide popularity (think cheesesteak, pulled pork, or even peanut butter and jelly). You can also enjoy them for all meals of the day, including snack time!

For those foodies looking to try different and unique sandwiches, Cheapism got you covered. The website found every state's most famous deli sandwich. This list features classic sandwiches, popular picks, and local faves you probably never heard of.

Florida's most famous sandwich is the Cubano from Versailles, according to the website. Writers explain:

"A popular destination for Cuban exiles since 1971, Miami's Little Havana is home to Versailles, the place to go for an incredible Cubano. Featuring loaves of Cuban bread that are traditionally made with lard or shortening, the sandwich includes brown sugar-glazed ham, roast pork, thick-cut Swiss, sliced pickles, and a slathering of mustard pressed to perfection. The delicious creation is thought to have originated with Cuban workers in cigar factories in a variety of locations including Tampa more than 100 years ago."

You can find Versailles at 3555 Southwest 8th St in Miami. They're available for dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery.

Click HERE to check out the full list.

