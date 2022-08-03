This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From South Carolina

Celebrities like Emma Stone, Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande may be recognizable to people around the world, but they all had to grow up somewhere before finding their spot in the limelight.

FamilyMinded looked at where some of the biggest celebrities were born and grew up to determine the most famous celebrity who came out of each state. According to the site:

"...Before they were rich and famous and recognized everywhere they went, they all had to start somewhere. With dreams of making it big, they worked hard, caught a break, and became the stars we see today."

The most famous person from South Carolina is Viola Davis. According to the report, Davis was born on her grandmother's farm in St. Matthews before eventually leaving the state with her family and growing up in Rhode Island.