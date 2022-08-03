Watch The Extended Cut Of Zayn's 'X-Factor' Audition
By Yashira C.
August 3, 2022
The X Factor released an extended cut of Zayn's first audition on Wednesday (August 3.)
The series took to Twitter to share the video and wrote in the caption, "'You're only 17, you've got so much more to grow' and just look how far he's come! 🥺" In the audition, a young Zayn is seen singing "Let Me Love You" by Mario. When asked why he decided to audition, he responds "I just thought I'd give it a shot and see how far I can get." The "PILLOWTALK" singer received positive responses from the judges and of course, moved forward to the next round. One of the judges, Louis Walsh, told him "you've got a good voice" but "I don't know if you've got the stage presence."
Watch the extended cut of Zayn's audition below:
Earlier this week, the series released the original extended cut of Harry Styles' first audition. In the YouTube comments of Zayn's audition, fans are now theorizing which 1D member might be next. "I'm so happy to see they also released Zayn's extended audition and not only Harry's... I hope they'll release the others soon too, so proud of how far they've come," wrote one commenter. "we definitely need louis' full audition next!" wrote another.