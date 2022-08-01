'The X Factor' Releases Extended Cut Of Harry Styles' First Audition

After The X Factor released exclusive footage of how the judges put together One Direction, they released even more footage of the members' earliest days in the spotlight. Over the weekend, the show uploaded the original, extended cut of Harry Styles' solo audition.

While fans will remember Styles' soulful a capella rendition of Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely," is what aired on TV back in 2010, the singer actually first auditioned with one of Train's biggest hits. The video shows a 16-year-old Harry singing the group's 2009 hit "Hey, Soul Sister." However, judge Simon Cowell wanted to hear his voice without the distraction of the track. “I don’t know whether it’s the track that’s throwing you, but can I hear something just you, without any music?” Cowell asked.