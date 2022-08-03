Woman Paralyzed After Jumping From Boat Into Florida Bay

A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was paralyzed from a jump at a Florida bay, according to local authorities.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says first responders pulled up to Choctawhatchee Bay near the sea on July 31. The victim jumped feet first from an anchored pontoon boat into shallow water, experiencing "immediate paralysis to her lower extremities," deputies report. Photos shared by the sheriff's office show cops and first responders helping someone from the water.

OCSO units, Fort Walton Beach Police personnel, and the Okaloosa Island Fire Department pulled the "alert and conscious" woman to shore on a large boat. The woman's identity hasn't been revealed, and there are no updates on her condition as of Wednesday morning (August 3).

"We are sending prayers for her recovery," the sheriff's office says.

Other shocking incidents have happened at Florida beaches over the last couple of weeks. Surveillance footage caught the moment a car blasts through a toll booth before crashing into the ocean, forcing people to flee the beach. Officials say a boy was hurt in this incident, as well. Then, there was a girl who swam after a man who was injured from a shark attack.