Car Smashes Through Toll Booth Before Crashing Into Ocean In Scary Video

Newly-released surveillance video shows the terrifying moment a car barrels through a toll booth and crashes into the water at a Florida beach.

WESH 2 shared the footage Tuesday (July 26), which captured a white vehicle obliterating a toll booth on Daytona Beach on Sunday (July 24). You can hear a horrifying sound before it eventually rushes off-camera, heading toward people still in the ocean, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

Witnesses describe watching beachgoers dodge out of the way of the vehicle.

"When it was about to hit the water, about 15 people jumped out," Jack Lofland, a witness, told reporters. "They were in the water, jumped out of the way and I mean, the vehicle just hit the water hard."

Officials say a young boy was struck by the vehicle and rushed to the hospital. He's in stable condition. The four occupants inside the vehicle, including the driver, were transported to a hospital as a precaution, they added.

Luckily, no one was inside the toll booth at the time of the crash, the county confirmed. They also say the driver was having a medical episode while behind the wheel.

Another witness recalled finding an unconscious adult man in the driver's seat shortly after the crash. Two girls in the backseat say the driver is their stepfather and suffered a seizure before the crash, according to WESH.

"They knew all the way down the road that he was unconscious and unable to drive," Nicole Mathis told reporters. "The wife that was in the front seat and the daughters that were in the back seat couldn't get out and were panicking."