Bad Weather Coming For NE: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'

Although this summer has been unseasonably hot, it might be time to start stocking up on hot chocolate, flannels and other winter essentials. The Farmer's Almanac has predicted most of the United States is gearing up to experience record-breaking cold temperatures, snow, rain and mush.

The first glimpse of winter is predicted to come earlier than it did last year, according to the Farmer's Almanac. December is expected to be cold and stormy nationwide, and an active storm pattern is anticipated to develop and stick around for most of the winter season over the eastern half of the country. On the bright side, maybe we will have a white Christmas this year?

The Farmer's Almanac declared the upper midwest a "hibernation zone," and predicts Nebraska will experience "glacial, snow-filled" weather. In addition, they said some areas could experience record-cold temperatures — 40 degrees below zero, to be exact. Here's what they had to say about the North Central States in particular:

Snow lovers will be happy in the North Central States as they will see a fair share of storminess during the winter season, which should mean plenty of snow for winter enthusiasts to enjoy (maybe even in time for a white Christmas?).