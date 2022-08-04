DaniLeigh Says She Played Two Songs Off Her New EP For DaBaby

"I played him two records," she said. "'Cause I felt like I kinda had to."



"I mean, he's not a softy so he kinda like, laughed when I was like, 'Keep your ho ass where you at.' You know what I mean?" DaniLeigh said of DaBaby's response.



DaniLeigh has talked about the meaning behind her project a couple of times since she stepped back from social media following the grueling end to her relationship with DaBaby. She's maintained that My Side was the best way to close out that chapter of her life. The project also allowed her to let everything out so that she can leave it all in the past and focus on raising her first child.



Big Boy and DaniLeigh also spoke about her past work choreographing moves for Chris Brown, her upcoming tour and more. Watch the entire interview up top.