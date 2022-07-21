DaniLeigh Says She Deleted All Social Media Apps, Breaks Down 'My Side' EP

"The time I created it, which was eight months ago, I was in that space," DaniLeigh explains. "I was in that space to just sing about how I was feeling. That's really how I was feeling. I hadn't really done that before. I feel like a lot of my albums, projects have been a mixture of emotions, you know but this was just my side of exactly how I felt in the moment of my past relationship."



"It feels like now, just being able to drop it and move past it, it almost feels like closure," she continues. "It feels like a chapter of a book where I get to close it and move on and then not be so personal. I don't wanna be super personal in my music. That's why this project was just a lot for me to even release in general because it was so personal but I was just like ok this is the last chapter of it all. Let me just drop it and move on."



DaniLeigh discusses how she's moved away from social media recently. Her Instagram timeline only features posts from a couple of months ago after spending the past few years uploading numerous viral videos of her dancing to her music. DaniLeigh also reveals other things she did to move on from her past like deleting her social media apps.



"I did definitely took a break off social media," DaniLeigh says after addressing her social media break. "It's just a lot sometimes. Social media be crazy so I was just like 'You know what... let me delete the app.' I actually deleted the apps because I was just like... that's how you know like you're almost addicted to Instagram 'cause it's like you got to click on Instagram and it's not even there."

Later on, DaniLeigh also dishes on how her family has healed since the situation with DaBaby unfolded. They also get into her thoughts on motherhood, the worst signs to date and her friendship with the late Prince. Watch the entire interview up top and listen to her new EP My Side below.

