Drunk Woman Caught Driving Golf Cart On Florida Highway: Cops

By Zuri Anderson

August 4, 2022

Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

A Florida woman is facing charges for driving a golf cart while allegedly intoxicated, according to WKMG.

On July 30, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a report of a golf cart riding on I-95 near Sebastian. Troopers pulled up to mile marker 167 and spotted a semi-trailer pulled over on the side of the road near the suspected golf cart.

The driver told cops they spotted an unconscious woman behind the wheel, took the keys, and guided the golf cart off the road, per an arrest report.

When troopers spoke with the woman, later identified as 58-year-old Diane Hawk, she acted aggressively and smelled like alcohol, according to investigators. Hawk allegedly handed cops a restaurant card and a credit card when they asked her for an ID. The golf cart driver told troopers she was driving on I-95 because she was trying to get on State Road 528, officials say.

Troopers retrieved Hawk's purse so she could sit inside the cruiser, and that's when they saw an open bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire inside, investigators claim. The 58-year-old started resisting arrest but authorities handcuffed her.

She was booked into Broward County Jail on two misdemeanor charges: DUI and resisting without violence.

