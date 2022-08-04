Former NFL Star Surprises North Carolina Server With Massive Tip

A former NFL star surprised a server at a North Carolina restaurant this week after leaving a massive tip.

According to owner Stephanie Hall, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson has become a bit of a regular at Stephanie's Restaurant in Greensboro, returning each year during the AAU Junior Olympic Games, per WRAL. The games are being held this week at North Carolina A&T.

"We always enjoy him when he comes in," she said.

He stopped by the restaurant again on Wednesday (August 3) to dine in by himself. Though his bill only came out to $24.39, he decided to leave his server, Namjah, a $1,000 tip.

Sharing a photo of his receipt on Twitter, Johnson cited a passage from the Bible, Proverbs 11:25: "A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed," according to the New International Version. He also included a couple personal notes on the receipt, writing, "I once scored 6 touchdowns in Madden using myself" and "I love you."