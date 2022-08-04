Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In Dallas

Thursday (August 4th) is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, so you have the perfect excuse to celebrate with a big, gooey, warm, chocolatey cookie.

So where is the best place to go in Dallas to get cookies?

Yelp has a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in town, based on on reviews and ratings.

According to Yelp, the best place in Dallas for getting some chocolate chip cookies is JD's Chippery. The bakery has four and a half stars with tons of great reviews. One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:

"A true Dallas staple!!! If you're looking for the *best* cookies you can find, look no further! I happily throw my money at these fabulous people nearly every weekend. You can't go wrong with any of their cookies…"

JD's Chippery Great One Cookie Company Village Baking Tiff's Treats Kessler Bakin Studio Haute Sweets Patisserie JK Chocolate Empire Baking Company Bird Bakery Dr. Cookies & Co.

Click here to see the full list of restaurants.