Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In San Antonio

Thursday (August 4th) is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, so you have the perfect excuse to celebrate with a big, gooey, warm, chocolatey cookie.

So where is the best place to go in San Antonio to get cookies?

Yelp has a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in town, based on on reviews and ratings.

According to Yelp, the best place in San Antonio for getting some chocolate chip cookies is That Cookie Tho. The bakery has four and a half stars with tons of great reviews. One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:

"Wow, the delivery service was awesome.... but even better were the cookies! They were some of the best cookies I have ever had! Bougie & delicious! If you ever want to surprise your spouse, friend or colleague, I would recommend them! You won't be disappointed!"

That Cookie Tho Cookie Cab Texas Cookie Shop Crumbl Cookies- San Antonio Chocollazo Lily's Cookies Bird Bakery Scratch Kitchen Crumbl Cookies- Quarry Four Kings Bakery

