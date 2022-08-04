Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In Tucson

Thursday (August 4th) is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, so you have the perfect excuse to celebrate with a big, gooey, warm, chocolatey cookie.

So where is the best place to go in Tucson to get cookies?

Yelp has a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in town, based on on reviews and ratings.

According to Yelp, the best place in Tucson for getting some chocolate chip cookies is Whoops! Bakeshop Main Gate Square. The bakery has four and a half stars with tons of great reviews. One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:

"If you're in the vicinity of the University of Arizona and you're in the mood for some baked goods, this is the place to be. It's super cute, the food is delicious, and the people who work there are very friendly."

Whoops! Bakeshop Main Gate Square Cafe Francais Boulangerie et Patisserie Insomnia Cookies Beyond Bread Nosh Tucson Village Bakehouse Mona's Danish Bakery Nadines Bakery Greenheart Bakery Purple Penguin Candy Emporium

Click here to see the full list of restaurants.