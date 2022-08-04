Lollapalooza Security Guard Shares Fake Mass Shooting Post To Leave Work

A Lollapalooza security guard was taken into custody on Friday after sharing a threatening Facebook post from a fake account. According to WGN9, 18-year-old Janya Williams curated a fake mass shooting threat that was to occur at Lollapalooza that evening, and sent the post to her boss. The account from which the post was shared was "Ben Scott," but authorities believe that Williams created the page under a different name to make her story more believable.

WGN9 detailed the fake post as saying, “Massive shooting at Lollapalooza Grant Park 6:00 p.m." Soon after Williams sent the fake post to her supervisor, the security company contacted authorities and the FBI got involved. The FBI were immediately able to trace the location of the fake post back to William's phone before arresting her.

After she was taken into custody, Williams was questioned about the incident and did not try and disguise the truth. She told authorities that she created the post and sent it to her supervisor so that she could leave work early. Prior to being arrested on felony charges of terrorist threats, Williams had charges pending for theft.

This incident did not did not prevent any acts from taking the stage at Lollapalooza that evening.