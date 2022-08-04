Machine Gun Kelly's Tour Bus Vandalized With Homophobic Slur

One of Machine Gun Kelly's tour buses was vandalized with a homophobic slur while stopped in Nebraska.

Both sides of his red tour bus were spray-painted, according to TMZ. One side says "RAP DEVIL F-----" while the other side has an image of a penis ejaculating.

Witnesses said the bus was vandalized while it was parked on a curb in downtown Omaha. The red tour bus was the only one out of the "my ex's best friend" singer's entourage that was tagged.

Machine Gun Kelly's "Mainstream Sellout Tour" is in full swing, with his Omaha concert scheduled for Thursday (August 4) night.