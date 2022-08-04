Måneskin Say This 'Crazy And Energetic' Show Was Their Favorite To Play

By Katrina Nattress

August 5, 2022

2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Photo: Getty Images North America

Måneskin are known for their energetic and wild stage presence, and before taking the stage at Lollapalooza last weekend, the Italian rockers opened up to NME about their favorite show they've playing in the United States.

“That’s tough,” singer Damiano David admitted. “For me it’s still Bowery Ballroom in New York. We came from playing huge festivals and then we got to New York for our first US gig, and it was really small with no boundaries between us and the crowd."

“It was super crazy and energetic, also being the first time playing in the US made it a bit special,” he added.

David also talked about the success of "Supermodel," which is currently No. 1 on Alternative Radio. “‘Supermodel’ has been our first global release,” he said. “To see such great feedback for our first release makes us really confident for the future. Of course, we didn’t expect that so we’re truly happy and we can’t wait to come out with other music.”

Måneskin plan to come back to North America this fall for a full headlining tour. See a full list of dates below.

Måneskin North American Tour Dates

Oct. 31 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Nov. 3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Nov.10 - Pheonix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Nov. 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Nov. 14 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Nov. 18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Nov. 21 - Toronto, ON - History

Nov. 24 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Nov. 26 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Dec. 2 - New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Dec. 5 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Dec. 7 - Atlanta, GA - Tabemacle

Dec. 9 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 12 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Dec. 13 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Dec. 16 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Måneskin
