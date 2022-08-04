Nashville Bar Evacuated After Deck Partially Collapses

By Sarah Tate

August 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A popular bar in Nashville was evacuated after a portion of the outdoor deck seemingly collapsed.

Patrons at Loser's Bar and Grill in Midtown were enjoying their Wednesday (August 3) evening ahead of Whiskey Jam when the floor of the deck suddenly buckled around 6 p.m., WKRN reports. There were also reports of a potential gas leak. While initial reports stated the deck collapsed, the Nashville Fire Department has since confirmed the incident is not classified as a collapse. No injuries were reported.

In a statement from the Nashville Fire Department, officials said the portion of property is temporarily closed off to the public, News Channel 5 reports.

"At this time, the Fire Marshal's Office evaluated the issue and advised the owner to make the necessary repairs," the statement reads. "Management voluntarily closed the affected portion of the building, and it will remain closed until those repairs are completed by a licensed professional."

Loser's owner Steve Ford issued a statement following the incident, thanking patrons, staff and fire officials for the response to the unexpected buckling.

"Last night is just another example of why we love Nashville and consider it an honor to serve this community. We rally for each other," the statement reads, in part. "We apologize for any inconvenience to those of you unable to see the show. We hope you understand our commitment to prioritize your safety first."

