This Is The Best Bar In Tennessee

Tennessee has no shortage of busy bars, cozy pubs and hidden speakeasies, so there are plenty of options for your next night out. But with so many choices, how do you know where to start?

Mashed recently compiled a list of the best bar in each state, from cash-only dives to carefully crafted cocktails enjoyed with rooftop views. According to the site:

"Tiki taverns, speakeasy spots, historic saloons, and dingy dives; every American state is packed with an abundance of each option. But within each one of their borders is a watering hole a cut above the rest."

So which Tennessee bar was named the best in the state?

Robert's Western World

There are so many honky tonks on Lower Broadway in Nashville, but Robert's Western World has earned the distinction of being the best bar in the state. Robert's Western World is located at 416 Broadway B in Nashville.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best bar in Tennessee:

"The bar and music venue is known for ice-cold beers, live country and western bands (both kinds of music), and fried bologna sandwiches (via Conde Nast Traveler). Sandwiches and other menu items are made right on the flat grill behind the bar. And as for the name, the space was once a famous instrument shop, but also Rhinestone Western Wear and Robert's Western Bar & Night Club before becoming the famous watering hole. You can still spot boots on display on the other side of the bar."

Check out the full list here to see the best bar in each state.