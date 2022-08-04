Pirates Fan Trolls Team Owner Bob Nutting In Viral Video Alongside Him

A viral video shows an awkward moment in which Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting poses alongside a fan wearing a "sell the team" t-shirt.

The video, which already has 1.2 million views as of Thursday (August 4), was shared by the twitter account @cityofsteelspo1 with the caption "FOR THE YINZERS!!!"

The fan is seen adjusting his opened Pirates jersey to properly show the "sell the team" shirt while posing alongside Nutting, who clearly notices it and continues to smile for a photo.

The shirt was produced and sold by former NFL punter turned sports broadcasting star and Plum native Pat McAfee, who quote-tweeted the video with "oh wow."

The Pirates are currently 43-62 and 14.0 games back in the National League Central Division standings.