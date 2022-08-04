Post Malone Raises $200K For Charity By Playing This Video Game

Apex Legends is Post Malone's favorite game so the fundraiser was a natural fit for him. This won't be the last time the rapper will live stream his gaming sessions. The outlet reports that Malone will launch his own gaming YouTube channel to house his streaming videos. He'll also include a link for people to continue donating to the aforementioned charities.



Apex Legends isn't the only game Malone is a fan of. The "rockstar" rapper recently announced his plans to challenge one lucky fan of Magic: The Gathering card card to a one-on-one match for a $100,000 prize. The “Mana Y Mana: The Post Malone Magic Battle” will be live-streamed on the Whatnot app and will be split into two events. The Player Selection event will happen today at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST and the Main Event will commence on August 11.



Check out his latest post about his Magic challenge below.