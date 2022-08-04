Post Malone Raises $200K For Charity By Playing This Video Game

By Tony M. Centeno

August 4, 2022

Post Malone
Photo: Getty Images

Post Malone's love for video games is paying off not just for him but also the charities he recently played for.

According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, August 4, Posty raised $196,000 over the course of four days by playing the battle royale video game Apex Legends. The rapper, who recently dropped his Twelve Carat Toothache album, did a series of "Gaming for Love" live streams on Twitch for charities like the Human Rights Watch, Project HOPE, United Way and The Trevor Project. Some of the money came from the company who made the game Respawn Entertainment, who donated $40,000 to the fund. Their contribution pushed the total to over $200,000.

Apex Legends is Post Malone's favorite game so the fundraiser was a natural fit for him. This won't be the last time the rapper will live stream his gaming sessions. The outlet reports that Malone will launch his own gaming YouTube channel to house his streaming videos. He'll also include a link for people to continue donating to the aforementioned charities.

Apex Legends isn't the only game Malone is a fan of. The "rockstar" rapper recently announced his plans to challenge one lucky fan of Magic: The Gathering card card to a one-on-one match for a $100,000 prize. The “Mana Y Mana: The Post Malone Magic Battle” will be live-streamed on the Whatnot app and will be split into two events. The Player Selection event will happen today at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST and the Main Event will commence on August 11.

Check out his latest post about his Magic challenge below.

