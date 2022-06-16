Post Malone Says He Writes His Best Lyrics While Sitting On The Toilet

Post Malone has become an open book throughout the course of his latest press run. After revealing he smokes up to 45 cigarettes a day, Posty has shared some more personal information you may or may not want to know about.



During a recent interview posted on Monday, June 13, Post Malone admitted how he's able to come up with new songs all the time. The rapper bluntly shared that he write most of his rhymes while sitting on the toilet.



"S**t literally comes to me, because I write all my songs on the can," Posty said according to XXL.