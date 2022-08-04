Shocking Details About Mystikal's Rape Case Emerges Following Bond Decision

"He didn't show the victim any sympathy, and he won't get any sympathy or special treatment," Donovan Jackson of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. "He will be in general population and incarcerated like anyone else."



As detailed in the arrest warrant, Tyler punched her, choked her, and pulled out her braids during the attack. When she went searching for the money in question, the woman reportedly found a "crystalline substance" in one of Tyler's drawers. After finding the substance, which authorities believe could be meth, the woman said she noticed Tyler experienced severe mood swings. He apparently yelled at her for losing the money and then sounded apologetic as he encouraged her to pray with him.



At that point, the woman said Tyler asked to "feel" her. Once she declined, the rapper allegedly pushed her on to a bed and raped her. After the assault ended, Tyler gave her phone and told her to CashApp him the $100. While she was setting up the payment, he took the phone back, changed the amount to $150 and sent it to himself. Once he let her go, the woman called a friend to meet her at a hospital in Baton Rouge where she was given a rape kit and documented the injuries she received during the attack.



Tyler faces charges of first-degree rape, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery (strangulation), simple robbery, and simple criminal damage to property. Following a search police conducted at his home, the rapper will also face more charges including possession of meth, marijuana, Xanax, heroin and drug paraphernalia.