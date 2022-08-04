This Is Minnesota's Most Popular Season

The climate across the United States is very diverse. Weather can greatly effect a populations' activity level and mood. Some people specifically relocate to certain regions in search of better weather conditions to improve their quality of life. Locals' favorite seasons differ across the country depending on the overall climate and average precipitation that the region sees. Those living in generally warmer climates may prefer cooler seasons over the Summertime, and vice versa. For example, Floridians are more likely to vote for Winter as their favorite season, whereas Ohioans are not. People in Washington state stray from Spring due to the abundance of rain that already falls throughout the region, while Spring conditions are preferred in drier climates like Arizona.

According to a list compiled by YouGovAmerica, the most popular season in Minnesota is Fall. Minnesotans ranked the seasons as Fall, Summer, Spring, and Winter from favorite to least.

Here is what YouGovAmerica had to say about compiling the date to discover each states favorite season:

"77,301 US adults 18+ were asked, “Which of the following is your favorite season where you live?” with answer options for “Spring,” “Summer,” “Fall,” “Winter,” and “Don’t know.” This survey was conducted December 23, 2020 – January 6, 2021. The responding sample is weighted to be representative of the US population."