This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From North Carolina
By Sarah Tate
August 4, 2022
Celebrities like Emma Stone, Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande may be recognizable to people around the world, but they all had to grow up somewhere before finding their spot in the limelight.
FamilyMinded looked at where some of the biggest celebrities were born and grew up to determine the most famous celebrity who came out of each state. According to the site:
"...Before they were rich and famous and recognized everywhere they went, they all had to start somewhere. With dreams of making it big, they worked hard, caught a break, and became the stars we see today."
The most famous person from North Carolina is Evan Rachel Wood. According to the report, Wood was born September 7, 1987, in Raleigh, before ultimately leaving for Los Angeles with her family so she and her brother could focus on their acting careers.
Whether you recognize her from her breakout role in Thirteen or her more recent run in Westworld, Wood has represented the Tar Heel State and left her mark on the entertainment industry. Other notable roles include her Emmy-nominated performance in Mildred Pierce and the Beatles-inspired musical Across the Universe.
