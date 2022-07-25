This Is The Most Famous Band From North Carolina

Some cities across the country may be bigger hotspots for budding musicians, but musical artists can come from anywhere. Insider compiled a list of the most famous band from each state, and some of the musicians included on the list may come as a surprise. According to the site:

"To determine the most famous band from every state, Insider looked at reputation, record sales, and awards. Each band was considered within its own era, so just because a band is popular now doesn't mean it's nudged out the biggest band from another decade. ... We focused mostly on the state where each band originally formed, but we also considered where their music was popularized, as well as artists' hometowns."

So what is the most famous band from North Carolina?

The Charlie Daniels Band

The Devil may have went down to Georgia, but The Charlie Daniels Band once called North Carolina home. While the band's namesake was a staple in Tennessee, Charlie Daniels got his start in Wilmington. After moving to Gulf as a teenager, he formed a band that eventually became legendary in country music.

Here's what Insider had to say about the Tar Heel State's most famous band:

"Wilmington's The Charlie Daniels Band, with its rotating cast of musicians, has been an icon of country music since the 1970s. Their eclectic blend of Southern rock and hardcore country has earned them numerous awards and recognitions, including a Grammy Award. The band's most famous contribution to the annals of rock and country is without a doubt 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia,' which features one of the best fiddle solos ever performed."

