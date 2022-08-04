You Can Track These Two Huge Sharks Swimming Near Corpus Christi

There are some large sharks swimming near the Corpus Christi coastline, and you can track them. According to the OCEARCH Tracker, the two large male sharks have been swimming there over the past two months.

KENS 5 reported that a hammerhead shark that's nearly eight feet long and 170 pounds was pinged swimming just off the coast of Port Aransas on July 19th. That shark swam all the way to Corpus Christi Bay within the past month. The hammerhead's name is Buddy and was originally tagged in 2015.

A larger shark, just over nine feet long and 330 pounds, was pinged near Mustang Island on June 27th. The shark's name is BobHayes and was originally tagged in 2021.

There have been several different shark sightings in the Corpus Christi area this summer. Those sharks can travel great distances so be sure to stay alert.

OCEARCH is a nonprofit that conducts research expeditions such as taking samples from sharks, like blood and tissue. After the sharks are tagged, they're released back into the waters so researchers can collect data while they migrate.

Click here to track the sharks.