Hundreds Of Illegal Shark Fins Found At Texas Restaurant

Nearly 30 pounds of illegal shark fins were found at a local seafood restaurant during a routine inspection. KENS 5 reported that the shark find were found inside of the restaurant's freezer.

The state banned the trade of shark find in June of 2015 when Governor Greg Abbott signed H.B. 1579 into law.

Texas Game Wardens in Bexar County found a total of 381 whole shark fins along with 29.2 pounds of frozen shark fins.

All of the shark fins were seized as evidence and a criminal case is pending against the restaurant owners.

Texas Game Wardens posted on Facebook:

"On April 13, 2022, Texas Game Wardens assigned to Bexar County and the K-9 Team performed an inspection of a local seafood restaurant in San Antonio, Texas. During the inspection, Texas Game Wardens located 381 whole shark fins and an additional 29.2 lbs of frozen shark fins inside of the restaurant’s commercial freezer. Case is pending against the restaurant/owners and all shark fins were seized as evidence."