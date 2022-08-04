Truck Fire Scorches 10,000 Frozen Turkeys In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

August 4, 2022

Photo: Seminole County Fire Department

Some Central Florida drivers may have a "fowl" commute Thursday morning (August 4).

An 18-wheeler tractor-trailer carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys suddenly caught on fire around 4:40 a.m. on I-4 near Sanford, according to the Seminole County Fire Department's PIO on Twitter. Two westbound lanes were blocked as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, officials say. Florida Highway Patrol also responded to the fire.

The truck driver pulled over on the shoulder as soon as he noticed signs of the fire, WKMG learned from first responders. No injuries reported, so far.

SCFD says they were able to put out the blaze before it sparked back to life again, per reporters. Around 9 a.m., the department's Twitter says the mangled tractor trailer is "now being put on flatbed to be hauled away." One westbound lane is now open. No word on what caused the fire.

Naturally, people were quick to drop cheeky comments about the situation.

"Is it thanks giving already," one user responds.

Another person replies, "I'll bet it smelled yummy."

"There’s a better way to do a fried Turkey," a commentator writes. "Glad no one was hurt."

Then there was one person who quote-retweeted and simply said, "Send gravy."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.