Truck Fire Scorches 10,000 Frozen Turkeys In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
August 4, 2022
Some Central Florida drivers may have a "fowl" commute Thursday morning (August 4).
An 18-wheeler tractor-trailer carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys suddenly caught on fire around 4:40 a.m. on I-4 near Sanford, according to the Seminole County Fire Department's PIO on Twitter. Two westbound lanes were blocked as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, officials say. Florida Highway Patrol also responded to the fire.
The truck driver pulled over on the shoulder as soon as he noticed signs of the fire, WKMG learned from first responders. No injuries reported, so far.
SCFD says they were able to put out the blaze before it sparked back to life again, per reporters. Around 9 a.m., the department's Twitter says the mangled tractor trailer is "now being put on flatbed to be hauled away." One westbound lane is now open. No word on what caused the fire.
I-4 vehicle accident & fire 📍 MM 101 WB Sanford. 18-wheeler tractor trailer caught fire carrying 10,000 frozen turkey. No injuries… SCFD units have fire under control. FHP on scene. Extended operation - two lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/EAL9i7xlLw— Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) August 4, 2022
One lane now open I4 WB Sanford. Tractor trailer that caught on fire now being put on flatbed to be hauled away. pic.twitter.com/Ku4IokxBsM— Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) August 4, 2022
Naturally, people were quick to drop cheeky comments about the situation.
"Is it thanks giving already," one user responds.
Another person replies, "I'll bet it smelled yummy."
"There’s a better way to do a fried Turkey," a commentator writes. "Glad no one was hurt."
Then there was one person who quote-retweeted and simply said, "Send gravy."