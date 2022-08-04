Truck Fire Scorches 10,000 Frozen Turkeys In Florida

Some Central Florida drivers may have a "fowl" commute Thursday morning (August 4).

An 18-wheeler tractor-trailer carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys suddenly caught on fire around 4:40 a.m. on I-4 near Sanford, according to the Seminole County Fire Department's PIO on Twitter. Two westbound lanes were blocked as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, officials say. Florida Highway Patrol also responded to the fire.

The truck driver pulled over on the shoulder as soon as he noticed signs of the fire, WKMG learned from first responders. No injuries reported, so far.

SCFD says they were able to put out the blaze before it sparked back to life again, per reporters. Around 9 a.m., the department's Twitter says the mangled tractor trailer is "now being put on flatbed to be hauled away." One westbound lane is now open. No word on what caused the fire.