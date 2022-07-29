WATCH: Burning Truck Carrying Propane, Oxygen Tanks Explodes Near Seattle

Footage caught the moment a truck carrying propane tanks and liquid oxygen blew up on Interstate 5 in West Seattle on Thursday (July 28), The Seattle Times reports.

The Seattle Fire Department says the fire erupted around 1:10 p.m. on the southbound freeway between the Lakeview and Mercer Street exits. Over 30 minutes later, firefighters tweeted, "Tanks are exploding. Please avoid the area."

A bystander caught the shocking explosion on camera and shared it on YouTube. The video begins with the scorched truck burning, blowing huge flames and even bigger plumes of smoke into the air. Eventually, sharp popping sounds can be heard from the fiery wreck.

It wasn't until the 1:18 mark that an explosion shoots more fire into the air.

"Oh my god," the person recording says. "I felt that one." Another blast erupts following the first burst.

Authorities shut down all lanes of the freeway while firefighters worked on the blaze. SFD says they extinguished the fire before 4:30 p.m. All lanes were reopened by 7:30 p.m.

As for the truck driver, he was able to safely escape, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson. No other injuries were reported.