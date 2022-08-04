Video Shows Vehicle Towing 90,000-Pound Plane Get Crushed

Video captured at LaGuardia Airport in New York City shows a plane collide with a vehicle on the ground.

An American Airlines Boeing 737 was being towed during by a "super tug" before it accidentally drove over the driver and his vehicle, as shown in the footage below.

The video shows the driver make a sharp right turn to position the plane to face the jet bridge and, as the vehicle continues to rotate, the tug appears to get sucked in by the landing gear of the 90,000 lb plane, which stops on top of the tug.

The man driving the tug was taken to a local hospital to be observed but didn't experienced injuries during the incident, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs LaGuardia Airport, confirmed to Daily Mail.