American Airlines Replacing Some Flights With Buses

American Airlines is now offering the option for passengers to be transported on buses instead of connecting flights as part of a new business partnership.

The airline announced its new deal with The Landline Company, whose Twitter bio stats that its "solving the last mile for airlines."

“We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with @AmericanAir! Seamless connections between American’s Philadelphia hub to Lehigh Valley Airport (ABE), and Atlantic City International Airport (ACY), beginning June 3,” The Landline Company tweeted on Thursday (April 7).

Landline's official website promises to offer "premium seating, checked baggage, and a seamless connection through Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to American Airlines' global network."

A "How it Works" section of the website states that passengers will be able to "book your travel to/from Atlantic City (ACY) or Lehigh Valley (ACE) to anywhere American flies," as well as have the "ability to check baggage and have a seamless connection to your American Airlines Flight."

The bus company is also planning to offer free WiFi, the ability to earn AAdvantage miles and "a seamless connection at the gate to your flight on American Airlines."

"Landline service in partnership with American Airlines is booked just like any other American Airlines flight. Enter Atlantic City (ACY) or Lehigh Valley (ABE) as your origin or destination and select an itinerary with Landline," the company wrote in the FAQs section of its website.

Passengers can book now through American Airlines' official website.

American Airlines' partnership with Landline comes amid increased fuel prices and shortage of pilots, which has coincided with a spike in airline travel following lessened COVID-19 restrictions.

Air travel is currently rising to pre-pandemic levels, but experts say airlines have pulled back amid surging oil prices brought on by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and ensuing international sanctions, CBS News reports.

Last week, JetBlue announced plans to cut or suspend 27 flight routes this summer amid staffing issues.