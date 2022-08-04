WATCH: AEW's Max Caster References Vince McMahon's Retirement On 'Dynamite'

All Elite Wrestling star 'Platinum' Max Caster referenced former World Wrestling Entertainment chairman and CEO Vince McMahon's recent retirement during Wednesday (August 4) night's episode of Dynamite in Columbus, Ohio.

Caster, a rapper both in and out of character, told his opponents, the Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn), that he and Acclaimed tag-team partner Anthony Bowens were going to make them "retire like Vince McMahon," during the team's entrance.

McMahon announced his retirement in an official statement shared by WWE last month after voluntarily stepped down from his responsibilities weeks prior amid an ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct.

Caster had previously referenced the controversy surrounding McMahon during the June 15 taping of Rampage in St. Louis, Missouri, dropping the line, "somebody made me sign an NDA," in reference to reports that McMahon had paid $3 million hush-money settlement paid by McMahon to a woman over an alleged affair.

An SEC filing later confirming McMahon disclosed $14.6 million in previously unrecorded expenses.

(WARNING: Viewers discretion advised for some coarse language)