WATCH: AEW's Max Caster References Vince McMahon's Retirement On 'Dynamite'
By Jason Hall
August 4, 2022
All Elite Wrestling star 'Platinum' Max Caster referenced former World Wrestling Entertainment chairman and CEO Vince McMahon's recent retirement during Wednesday (August 4) night's episode of Dynamite in Columbus, Ohio.
Caster, a rapper both in and out of character, told his opponents, the Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn), that he and Acclaimed tag-team partner Anthony Bowens were going to make them "retire like Vince McMahon," during the team's entrance.
McMahon announced his retirement in an official statement shared by WWE last month after voluntarily stepped down from his responsibilities weeks prior amid an ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct.
Caster had previously referenced the controversy surrounding McMahon during the June 15 taping of Rampage in St. Louis, Missouri, dropping the line, "somebody made me sign an NDA," in reference to reports that McMahon had paid $3 million hush-money settlement paid by McMahon to a woman over an alleged affair.
An SEC filing later confirming McMahon disclosed $14.6 million in previously unrecorded expenses.
(WARNING: Viewers discretion advised for some coarse language)
#TheAcclaimed have ARRIVED for this DUMPSTER MATCH against the #GunnClub, where ANYTHING GOES! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/5aeIHDAkC8— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022
Caster, who was previously suspended by AEW for controversial comments made during his entrance last year, quote-tweeted CNBC's aggregated article on the McMahon report with a gif teasing that he'd reference the situation hours before his entrance on June 15.
The Acclaimed, two of the top rising stars for AEW, WWE's biggest competitor in 20-plus years, defeated Gunn Club in a dumpster match during Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.