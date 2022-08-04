WATCH: Chicago Meteorologist Goes 'Off The Rails' While On-Air

By Logan DeLoye

August 4, 2022

A Chicago meteorologist got extremely excited when he discovered a new feature on the TV monitor that he uses every day. Greg Dutra of ABC7 Chicago was giving the weather report when he touched the TV monitor to point to a specific region on the map. When he touched the screen, it moved.

"Oh, I moved the map. I can do that? No way!" Dutra exclaimed while on-air. In the video, you can hear talk show host Val Warner reply, "Are you serious, did you just discover that?" This discovery was so shocking that news anchor Terrell Brown joined Dutra in playing with the screen while the broadcast was still live. Dutra posted the segment on Twitter.

"This wasn’t in the training manual! @TBrownABC7 @valwarnertv and I go OFF THE RAILS when I discovered the TV is a touch screen while on-air on @ABC7Chicago," the post detailed.

After being mesmerized by previously unknown capabilities of the device, Dutra then took the situation a step further and tried to zoom in on the map. After being able to utilize this feature he exclaimed, "It's a great day, it's a great day!" Despite Dutra trying to finish the rest of the segment, the newsroom was in a fit of laughter as Dutra tried tilting the screen. He told viewers watching from home that he would be "figuring this all out," and that the next couple of days would be beautiful.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.