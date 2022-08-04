WATCH: Chicago Meteorologist Goes 'Off The Rails' While On-Air

A Chicago meteorologist got extremely excited when he discovered a new feature on the TV monitor that he uses every day. Greg Dutra of ABC7 Chicago was giving the weather report when he touched the TV monitor to point to a specific region on the map. When he touched the screen, it moved.

"Oh, I moved the map. I can do that? No way!" Dutra exclaimed while on-air. In the video, you can hear talk show host Val Warner reply, "Are you serious, did you just discover that?" This discovery was so shocking that news anchor Terrell Brown joined Dutra in playing with the screen while the broadcast was still live. Dutra posted the segment on Twitter.

"This wasn’t in the training manual! @TBrownABC7 @valwarnertv and I go OFF THE RAILS when I discovered the TV is a touch screen while on-air on @ABC7Chicago," the post detailed.