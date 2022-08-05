1 Dead After 18-Wheeler Loses Tires Mid-Drive On Texas Highway

By Dani Medina

August 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

An 18-wheeler lost its tires mid-drive on a Texas highway, leaving one man dead and an 11-year-old boy injured.

The incident occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. on North Freeway near Louetta on Thursday (August 5), according to News 4 San Antonio.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said "it appears tires came off" the truck and struck two cars. Deputies said the truck lost two tires.

The victim has been identified as Lee Simmons Jr., according to News 4 San Antonio. His 11-year-old son was treated at the scene. "A tire flew off an 18-wheeler going south and jumped over the other side of the freeway and killed him. It crashed and totaled the car. It took off the roof. It smashed the windows," Simmons' wife said. Officials said one of the rear tandem wheels broke off from the axle, which caused the wheels to separate.

Witness Joshua Gable shared what he saw on Thursday. "I'm shaking right now, because that's just how fast life can hit you. One minute, you're driving down the road, and the next minute, you're gone. It's a tough situation. Somebody lost their life at the end of this. You definitely look at things differently. Like I said, it could've been me," he said.

The highway was shut down for about three hours as officials investigated and cleaned up the crash. It has since been opened.

