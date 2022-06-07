A pregnant deer was hit by a car on a Texas highway — and what comes next is unbelievable.

A truck coming from New Summerfield on 110 toward Troup hit a deer on Friday (June 3) morning, a nearby driver told KETK. When the truck hit the deer at the intersection of County Road 4713 and FM 2750, the deer gave birth right away. One of the two fawns was launched across the street, going under the witness' truck.

That witness, BJ Franchieseur, had a dash cam that showed the whole incident.

"You can actually see that I had one that went right in between my two front tires and I kind of centered over the second fawn to come out. I completely avoided the momma deer and I went right over the top of the baby," Franchieseur said.

Both drivers reported the incident and an animal rehabilitator was on the scene shortly after. Animal rehabilitator Dawn Russell said she found the fawn that slid across the street and into a ditch. "That’s the one that I luckily found. The mother spun around on the road on her side and in the video you see Comet come out," she said.

Russell said both fawns — named Cannon and Comet — miraculously survived. "It is nothing short of a miracle that they are up. We do have a little trauma. Cannon has a little bit of head and eye trauma to that right eye. Comet does have a broken femur. We didn’t realize any of that until the day went on as they tried to stand up," Russell said. Comet is expected to undergo surgery this week for his broken femur and both are expected to grow strong and healthy.

You can watch the video below: