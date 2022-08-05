Carly Rae Jepsen Reveals Song She's Secretly Been Teasing For Months

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Just days after announcing a new album, Carly Rae Jepsen has shared a brand new track with fans. On Friday, August 5th, the hitmaker released a new track called "Beach House." The groovy track starts with Jepsen going through various failed dates with men before getting to the song's main lyric, "I’ve got a beach house in Malibu and I’m probably going to hurt your feelings.”

This isn't the first time fans have seen that lyric. Stereogum points out that the Canadian queen of pop music teased the track back in January when she tweeted, "I’ve got a beach house in Malibu and I’m probably going to hurt your feelings."

The singer took to Instagram to give fans a bit of insight into the inspiration for the song. "An idea that sparked and had me laughing til my friends @natecyph and @alexhopemusic joined the fun.," she wrote. "Thanks to my buds for writing this bad boy with me. Alex Hope for production and @musicsamesame for additional work. I adore you guys. This one was FUN to make and we hope you enjoy!" She also gave credit to the other voices on the track: "Boy #1 - #12 vocals: Joey Hendricks, Tony Marino, Bobby Wooten, Jared Manierka, and Ben Romans."

Earlier this week, Jepsen announced her upcoming album The Loneliest Time, which will be her first new album since 2020's Dedicated Side B. The album is slated for an October 21st release date. In an announcement post on Twitter, the singer explained the concept of the album writing, "I’m quite fascinated by loneliness. It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions."

Carly Rae Jepsen
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.