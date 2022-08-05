Carly Rae Jepsen Reveals Song She's Secretly Been Teasing For Months
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 5, 2022
Just days after announcing a new album, Carly Rae Jepsen has shared a brand new track with fans. On Friday, August 5th, the hitmaker released a new track called "Beach House." The groovy track starts with Jepsen going through various failed dates with men before getting to the song's main lyric, "I’ve got a beach house in Malibu and I’m probably going to hurt your feelings.”
This isn't the first time fans have seen that lyric. Stereogum points out that the Canadian queen of pop music teased the track back in January when she tweeted, "I’ve got a beach house in Malibu and I’m probably going to hurt your feelings."
The singer took to Instagram to give fans a bit of insight into the inspiration for the song. "An idea that sparked and had me laughing til my friends @natecyph and @alexhopemusic joined the fun.," she wrote. "Thanks to my buds for writing this bad boy with me. Alex Hope for production and @musicsamesame for additional work. I adore you guys. This one was FUN to make and we hope you enjoy!" She also gave credit to the other voices on the track: "Boy #1 - #12 vocals: Joey Hendricks, Tony Marino, Bobby Wooten, Jared Manierka, and Ben Romans."
Earlier this week, Jepsen announced her upcoming album The Loneliest Time, which will be her first new album since 2020's Dedicated Side B. The album is slated for an October 21st release date. In an announcement post on Twitter, the singer explained the concept of the album writing, "I’m quite fascinated by loneliness. It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions."