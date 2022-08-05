Doechii Releases Her New Project Featuring Rico Nasty, SZA & More
By Tony M. Centeno
August 5, 2022
Doechii continues to entice her fans with a brand new collection of songs.
On Friday, August 5, the rapper out of Tampa, Fla. delivered her new EP she / her / black b*tch via Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records. The EP, which is her first project since signing with TDE, contains five tracks including "Persuasive" featuring SZA, "Swamp B*tches" featuring Rico Nasty, "B*tches Be" featuring Jst Ray and more. Her new project also features production from Hit-Boy, Kal Banx and others. The rising rapper celebrated her new EP a few hours before its release during an intimate listening session at SoHo House in Miami Beach.
"To be honest, I just feel like, ever since I really got into the industry and I stepped into my power, a lot of people have tried to make me feel like I was a bitch," Doechii tells iHeartRadio. "Like I'm not meant to be here like I'm not qualified because of where I'm from and nobody knows where I'm from and s**t like that. I just wanted to make an EP that felt powerful for Black women, that's really it."
Doechii, born Jaylah Hickmon, has quickly become a hot commodity in Hip-Hop thanks to her rare sound and unique flows. She dropped three brief projects Coven Music Session, Vol. 1 (2019), Oh The Places You'll Go (2020) and Bra-Less (2021) prior to signing with TDE/Capitol earlier this year. Since then, the 23-year-old has come through with a handful of tracks like "Crazy" and the solo version of "Persuasive." She performed both bangers during her debut solo performance at the 2022 BET Awards back in June.
Listen to Doechii's new EP she / her / black b*tch below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE