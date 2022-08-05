Doechii Releases Her New Project Featuring Rico Nasty, SZA & More

"To be honest, I just feel like, ever since I really got into the industry and I stepped into my power, a lot of people have tried to make me feel like I was a bitch," Doechii tells iHeartRadio. "Like I'm not meant to be here like I'm not qualified because of where I'm from and nobody knows where I'm from and s**t like that. I just wanted to make an EP that felt powerful for Black women, that's really it."

Doechii, born Jaylah Hickmon, has quickly become a hot commodity in Hip-Hop thanks to her rare sound and unique flows. She dropped three brief projects Coven Music Session, Vol. 1 (2019), Oh The Places You'll Go (2020) and Bra-Less (2021) prior to signing with TDE/Capitol earlier this year. Since then, the 23-year-old has come through with a handful of tracks like "Crazy" and the solo version of "Persuasive." She performed both bangers during her debut solo performance at the 2022 BET Awards back in June.



Listen to Doechii's new EP she / her / black b*tch below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

