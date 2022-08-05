Entire Washington Town Told To Evacuate Over Raging Wildfire
By Zuri Anderson
August 5, 2022
An entire Washington town was told to evacuate as a growing wildfire scorches nearby homes, according to KOMO.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook that the "all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately" Thursday afternoon (August 4). Officials say the raging blaze decimated 10 homes in the town, which is about 75 miles southwest of Spokane.
Highway 396 from both directions and westbound State Road 21 were shut down during wildfire activity, according to reporters. The Washington State Patrol also responded to help with evacuations.
Deputies told evacuating residents to head over to Ritzville Grade School as the fire passes through.
UPDATE ON LIND FIRE! ALL EVACUATED PLEASE GO TO THE Ritzville GRADE SCHOOL. AT THIS TIME ALL RESIDENTS OF THE TOWN OF...Posted by Adams County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 4, 2022
Just before 8:40 p.m., Adams County Sheriff Dale J. Wagner said the fire was contained and under control. He also said a firefighter got hurt during the incident and was flown to Spokane for medical treatment. The firefighter is back at home and recovering, he added.
"We are so greatful for so many, our volenteers did amazing. We are greatful for the response from all fire and law enforcement entities that assisted," Wagner says in one Facebook post thanking first responders, authorities and the community.
He continued: "A special shout to our community. To see everyone come together, school districts, Red Cross, jail staff, businesses, and everyone that contributed to assist. We want to express our heartfelt concern for those that we negatively effected by this incident. Our prayers and services are here to assist you!"
LIND FIRE UPDATE!!! The fire is currently contained and under control. Fire crews will work through the night to ensure...Posted by Adams County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 4, 2022