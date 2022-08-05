Entire Washington Town Told To Evacuate Over Raging Wildfire

An entire Washington town was told to evacuate as a growing wildfire scorches nearby homes, according to KOMO.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook that the "all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately" Thursday afternoon (August 4). Officials say the raging blaze decimated 10 homes in the town, which is about 75 miles southwest of Spokane.

Highway 396 from both directions and westbound State Road 21 were shut down during wildfire activity, according to reporters. The Washington State Patrol also responded to help with evacuations.

Deputies told evacuating residents to head over to Ritzville Grade School as the fire passes through.