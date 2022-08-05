John Legend Clarifies His Friendship With Kanye West

"That’s not what I said," Legend clarified. "But I fully expect the Post to lie for clicks. Listen to the podcast and never believe the New York Post."



In his conversation with Axelrod, the "Honey" singer explained that it become "too much" to sustain their friendship and emphasized how upset Ye was that Legend didn't support his presidential run or any of his political beliefs. He admits that they haven't been close since that period in time. However, he did not go as far as saying that they were not friends at all.



"He was upset that I didn't support his run for presidency of the United States of America for understandable reasons," Legend told Axelrod. "I wasn't alone in that. But, you know, he was not happy about that. And we really haven't been close since then."



John Legend and Kanye West used to be really close friends, especially while John was signed to Ye's G.O.O.D Music imprint. They've collaborated on numerous hits like "Blame Game" during their heyday but haven't been in the studio together for awhile.



Hear what John Legend actually said about his friendship with Ye below.