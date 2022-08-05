Kate Middleton Met A Young Boy On A Train Who Had 'No Idea' She Was Royalty

The "monarchy is in consummate hands" according to a journalist whose son had a surprise encounter with Kate Middleton. According to People, before their visit to the Commonwealth Games with their daughter Princess Charlotte, the Duchess of Cambridge traveled to Birmingham by train while Prince William flew his daughter to the event by helicopter.

While on the train, Kate struck up a conversation with a young boy named Ted while his father, a columnist for The Times Matthew Syed got up to use the bathroom. He recounted the surprise interaction for the paper. "As I am doing my thing, I hear him talking to a woman in the vestibule," Syed wrote. " 'Are you here alone?' she asks. 'No, my dad is in there,' he says, pointing to the lavatory."

They continued to chat with Syed recalling, "judging by the laughter, they are having a whale of a time." He went on, " 'Come on Ted,' I say, 'We have to get off! Oh, and thanks for keeping him company . . .' I say turning to the woman waiting her turn when I am stopped in my tracks. My brow furrows, my face works. 'Kate?' I blurt out. There are no security guards in the vestibule; no armed guards. But here is the Duchess of Cambridge, chatting merrily with my son."

When Syed asked Ted if he knew who he had been talking to, his son replied, "No idea, but she was really nice." He continued, "The Duchess had no idea she was chatting to the son of a journalist so I take this to reflect her character and sense of duty. The monarchy is in consummate hands."