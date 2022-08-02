Princess Charlotte Makes Impressive First Solo Royal Outing
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 2, 2022
Princess Charlotte made her first solo royal outing with her parents Kate Middleton and Prince William and fans are impressed by how professional the 7-year-old was. The Duke and Duchess brought along the young royal to the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, August 2nd.
After watching a swim meet, the royals headed to the SportsAid House to visit a charity that Kate has supported since 2013, according to People. The trio met several athletes that were being supported by SportsAid's Team England Futures program including 21-year-old powerlifters Tom Smith and Lottie McGuinness. As the Duke and Duchess talked with the athletes, Princess Charlotte mimicked her parents by sitting politely with her hands folded in her lap. She also appeared very engaged in the conversation, leaning toward the athletes as she listened to the talk.
The Duchess, Duke and Princess Charlotte, accompanied by @TJL1967, are joining a series of interactive workshops at SportsAid House. They are meeting powerlifters Tom Smith and Lottie McGuinness, both 21, in a mentoring session led by @Sarah_Winckless and @DaniBrownMBE! pic.twitter.com/L56U4Fd3xr— SportsAid (@TeamSportsAid) August 2, 2022
The Princess also got a chance to show off her royal handshake, according to People. While helping her parents carry out their royal duties, Princess Charlotte got to participate in an interactive workshop alongside athletes to learn about nutrition and the importance of restful sleep. She also got to add medals to the awards wall.
This marks the first time Princess Charlotte has attended a royal event alongside her parents and without her siblings. She's usually accompanied by her brothers Prince Louis and Prince George, who has had a handful of solo outings with his parents since he is the eldest child. Just last month, George made his Wimbledon debut.