Princess Charlotte Makes Impressive First Solo Royal Outing

Princess Charlotte made her first solo royal outing with her parents Kate Middleton and Prince William and fans are impressed by how professional the 7-year-old was. The Duke and Duchess brought along the young royal to the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, August 2nd.

After watching a swim meet, the royals headed to the SportsAid House to visit a charity that Kate has supported since 2013, according to People. The trio met several athletes that were being supported by SportsAid's Team England Futures program including 21-year-old powerlifters Tom Smith and Lottie McGuinness. As the Duke and Duchess talked with the athletes, Princess Charlotte mimicked her parents by sitting politely with her hands folded in her lap. She also appeared very engaged in the conversation, leaning toward the athletes as she listened to the talk.