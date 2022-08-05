NFL Star Just Bought A Home In Dallas — But He Doesn't Play For The Cowboys
By Dani Medina
August 5, 2022
Dallas is now home to one of the NFL's biggest and brightest stars. But he doesn't play for the Cowboys.
Derrick Henry just purchased some new digs in Dallas, his real estate agent Zac Gideo shared on Instagram. "HUGE congrats to my clients Derrick & Adrianna for closing on their custom modern home in Dallas, TX! Im pumped for you guys, thank you for trusting me to guide you throughout the process. I am beyond blessed & grateful for the opportunities real estate has presented me," he said.
Gideo is the same real estate agent who recently hooked Shaquille O'Neal up with a home in Collin County.
The star Tennessee Titans running back's new five-bedroom, four-bathroom home was on the market for $1.69 million, according to WFAA. It also features "floor-to-ceiling windows, tall ceilings, and top-of-the-line finishes," plus a two-story great room complete with a fireplace and skylights.
It's still unclear what the connection is between "King Henry" and D-Town. The Titans have shared photos of the Alabama product and Heisman Trophy winner working out at Sanders Fit gym in Dallas during the offseason, but that's all we can think of at the moment.
The Cowboys are scheduled to travel to Nashville to face the Titans on December 29.