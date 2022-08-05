NFL Star Just Bought A Home In Dallas — But He Doesn't Play For The Cowboys

Dallas is now home to one of the NFL's biggest and brightest stars. But he doesn't play for the Cowboys.

Derrick Henry just purchased some new digs in Dallas, his real estate agent Zac Gideo shared on Instagram. "HUGE congrats to my clients Derrick & Adrianna for closing on their custom modern home in Dallas, TX! Im pumped for you guys, thank you for trusting me to guide you throughout the process. I am beyond blessed & grateful for the opportunities real estate has presented me," he said.

Gideo is the same real estate agent who recently hooked Shaquille O'Neal up with a home in Collin County.