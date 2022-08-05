NFL Star Just Bought A Home In Dallas — But He Doesn't Play For The Cowboys

By Dani Medina

August 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Dallas is now home to one of the NFL's biggest and brightest stars. But he doesn't play for the Cowboys.

Derrick Henry just purchased some new digs in Dallas, his real estate agent Zac Gideo shared on Instagram. "HUGE congrats to my clients Derrick & Adrianna for closing on their custom modern home in Dallas, TX! Im pumped for you guys, thank you for trusting me to guide you throughout the process. I am beyond blessed & grateful for the opportunities real estate has presented me," he said.

Gideo is the same real estate agent who recently hooked Shaquille O'Neal up with a home in Collin County.

The star Tennessee Titans running back's new five-bedroom, four-bathroom home was on the market for $1.69 million, according to WFAA. It also features "floor-to-ceiling windows, tall ceilings, and top-of-the-line finishes," plus a two-story great room complete with a fireplace and skylights.

It's still unclear what the connection is between "King Henry" and D-Town. The Titans have shared photos of the Alabama product and Heisman Trophy winner working out at Sanders Fit gym in Dallas during the offseason, but that's all we can think of at the moment.

The Cowboys are scheduled to travel to Nashville to face the Titans on December 29.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.