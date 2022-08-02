Former Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested over the weekend.

The Alabama product was pulled over around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Alabama, according to TMZ, citing the Moulton Police Department. Police said the former NFL player was driving 70 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. When police pulled him over for the traffic stop, they said they smelled an odor of marijuana coming from his car. When McClain stepped out of the vehicle, he told police he had a gun inside the car that didn't belong to him. It was later found out that McClain did not have a license to carry a concealed weapon.

Police say they also found a bag of chewing tobacco with a separate bag of weed in it. McClain and the passenger, Detrick Mostello, were then arrested.

McClain, who last played for the Cowboys in 2015, was booked on charges of speeding, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and unlawful possession of marijuana. The passenger was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. McClain and Mostello posted bail shortly after being booked, TMZ reported.

In 2017, the Alabama native who was selected No. 8 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, was arrested and booked for possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon.