OSU Coach Ryan Day And Wife Donate $1 Million For Mental Health Research

Ohio State University's head football coach Ryan Day and his wife Nina donated $1 million Wednesday (August 3) to fund mental health research, according to Sports Illustrated.

The couple donated the money to the Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine to "fund research and services that promote mental health," according to the medical center's Twitter account.

"Ohio State has been very, very good to our family, and we feel that investing in the mental wellness of Buckeye nation is a tremendous privilege and the right thing to do," Ryan Day told Buckeyes Now. "Nina and I know from our own experiences what a great difference mental health care can make in the life of someone who is hurting." When Ryan Day was 8-years-old, his father died by suicide. In addition, Nina Day revealed she has dealt with anxiety for the majority of her life.

"Like all families, we have shared great moments and successes while also experiencing heartache and struggle," Nina Day said. "We want our kids to understand life is about enjoying the highs and managing the lows. We want our children to thrive in the face of adversity, and if they ever face a challenge that feels too big to handle, we want them to feel empowered to ask for help."