Panic! At The Disco Share 'One More Song' Before Releasing New Album

Panic! At The Disco are sharing "one more song" before releasing their new album Viva Las Vengeance later this month.

Like the other songs that have been released off the album, "Local God" shares that theme of a "cinematic musical journey about the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing the day and burning out, and takes an introspective look into [Brendon Urie's] relationship with his decade plus career including growing up in Las Vegas, love, and fame."

"Local God" is the third offering off the upcoming album, following "Middle of a Breakup" and the title track. Viva Las Vengeance is slated for an August 19 release. Listen to "Local God" above.

After the album's release, P!ATD plan to hit the road on a North American tour. See a full list of dates below.

"VIVA LAS VENGEANCE" TOUR DATES

9/8/22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

9/10/22 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

9/11/22 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*

9/13/22 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*

9/14/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*

9/16/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum^

9/17/22 - Chicago, IL @ United Center^

9/20/22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^

9/21/22 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena^

9/23/22 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^

9/25/22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena^

9/27/22 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre^

9/28/22 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden^

9/30/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^

10/1/22 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena^

10/2/22 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^

10/4/22 - Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena^

10/5/22 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^

10/7/22 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena^

10/8/22 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^

10/9/22 - Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center†

10/11/22 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^

10/13/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena^

10/15/22 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center^

10/16/22 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena†

10/19/22 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum^

10/21/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena^

10/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

10/25/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center^

^ w/ MARINA & Jake Wesley Rogers

* w/ Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers

† w/ MARINA & Little Image